Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $3.46 Million in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 351,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Ecovyst at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ecovyst by 15.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after acquiring an additional 423,473 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ecovyst by 34.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 21,983 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ecovyst by 72.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecovyst by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECVT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Ecovyst Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ECVT opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Ecovyst Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.53 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

