Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.