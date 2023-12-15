Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 48,590 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Franklin Street Properties worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

FSP opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,141,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,061.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,141,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,061.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,101,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,477.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

