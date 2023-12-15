Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 3,275 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.