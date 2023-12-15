John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of John Bean Technologies worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,782,000 after buying an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after buying an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 910,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,350,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

JBT stock opened at $108.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.91. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

JBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

