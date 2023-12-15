Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSMR. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 50,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $23.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $24.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

