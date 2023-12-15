RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of RBC Bearings worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In related news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,774 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.55, for a total transaction of $3,864,139.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,751,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $72,860.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $737,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,791 shares of company stock worth $11,966,473 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $275.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $275.85.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

