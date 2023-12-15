ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $753.71 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $529.01 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $648.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

