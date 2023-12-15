Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,155 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.2 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $102.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

