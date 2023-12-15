SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Trimmed by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.73.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.