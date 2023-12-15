Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 253,161 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,729,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,161 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $46,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cars.com by 15,918.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.09. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 17.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $80,101.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,814.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $80,101.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,814.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,066 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $267,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 643,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,219,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,551 shares of company stock worth $1,169,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

