Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $235.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $236.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

