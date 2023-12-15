Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $225.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.