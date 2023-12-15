First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $3.70 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,314. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $176.67 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.93.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

