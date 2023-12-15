First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $5.88 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $437.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $389.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.58. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $441.67.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

