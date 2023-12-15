Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $289,000 Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 93.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IRT opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 246.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.