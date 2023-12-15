Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Holdings Increased by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 40.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,415,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after acquiring an additional 939,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,364,000 after acquiring an additional 85,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 45.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,455,000 after acquiring an additional 769,749 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Trading Up 3.2 %

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

NYSE:SUI opened at $136.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.25. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $163.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

