Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $72.71 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.26.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile



We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

