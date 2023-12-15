Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Illumina by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Illumina by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Illumina by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,186,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $132.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47, a PEG ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.10.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.90.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

