Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Boosts Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. UDR makes up approximately 1.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank upgraded UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.46.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.63%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

