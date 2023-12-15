Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Gartner makes up about 1.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 71.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at $251,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 43.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Down 2.5 %

Gartner stock opened at $454.28 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $469.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.21.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $371,521.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,440,979.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,686 shares of company stock worth $34,523,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

