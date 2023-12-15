Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises approximately 1.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.47.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $138.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.78%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

