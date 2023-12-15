FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Reduced by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for about 1.7% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $454.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $466.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $447.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.70.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,127. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.90.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

