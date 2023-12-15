Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $2.87 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up 2.2% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.7% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $388,487.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 316,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,251,216.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,369 shares of company stock worth $3,129,969. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

