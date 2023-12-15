Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lowered its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Choice Hotels International makes up 1.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,550,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 607.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.9 %

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $112.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average is $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.