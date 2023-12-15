Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 8,267 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,537,000 after acquiring an additional 749,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,214,000 after acquiring an additional 337,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,606,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,353,000 after acquiring an additional 72,036 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OMC opened at $87.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

