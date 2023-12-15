Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,717,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Euronav by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Euronav had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

EURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Euronav from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.49.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

