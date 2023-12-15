Albert D Mason Inc. Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SFL by 410.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in SFL by 125.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SFL by 139.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SFL by 131.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SFL by 58.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SFL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

SFL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $11.06 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $204.89 million during the quarter.

SFL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.52%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

