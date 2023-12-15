Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 448 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 91.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,233,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,047 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $5,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 31.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,873,000 after acquiring an additional 282,328 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 197.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,062,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after acquiring an additional 120,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of -651.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $45.18.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,583.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

