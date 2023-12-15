Albert D Mason Inc. Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $59,000. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $142,130,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $92.50 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.