Albert D Mason Inc. Reduces Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. owned 0.15% of America’s Car-Mart worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRMT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 65,497 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 776.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,591 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth about $3,361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 232,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 14.4 %

CRMT opened at $72.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.79. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($5.09). The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.76 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRMT. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $135.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

