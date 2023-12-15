Albert D Mason Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.86.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $216.48 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.92 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

