Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,070,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $737,364,000 after buying an additional 126,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,987,000 after purchasing an additional 74,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $125.51 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $89.25 and a twelve month high of $126.99. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.36.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

