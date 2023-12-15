Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,630,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,976,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2,224.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 260,492 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 156,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Agilysys news, CFO William David Wood III sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $31,181.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 35,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,967.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,448,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,757,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $31,181.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,723 shares of company stock worth $18,522,206. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $91.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

