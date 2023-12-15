Albert D Mason Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,287 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,972 shares of company stock valued at $915,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

About Associated Banc

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

