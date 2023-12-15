Albert D Mason Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. owned 0.09% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $66.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.74. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

