First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 116,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.15 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $46.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

