Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,948 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISD. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISD stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

