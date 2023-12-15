Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,486,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,309 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 58.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,441,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,847 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $35,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.98%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

