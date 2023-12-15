Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 67.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Fastenal by 37.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $2,152,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $34,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $380,629.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,818 shares of company stock worth $8,758,397. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $64.85 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

