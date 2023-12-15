Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $6,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $233.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $260.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

