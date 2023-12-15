Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.0% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

