Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 389 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. ONE Gas makes up 1.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 34.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ONE Gas by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

