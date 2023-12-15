Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.86.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $455.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.19 and a fifty-two week high of $456.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

