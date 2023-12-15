Albert D Mason Inc. Lowers Stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Tanger accounts for about 1.3% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Tanger worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tanger from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tanger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tanger from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Tanger Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SKT opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $27.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.54%.

Insider Transactions at Tanger

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at $28,185,844.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

