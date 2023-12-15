Albert D Mason Inc. Has $2.10 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for about 1.5% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 623.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after buying an additional 1,663,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,637,000 after acquiring an additional 645,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $244.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

