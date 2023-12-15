Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 1.4% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after buying an additional 1,587,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $125.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

