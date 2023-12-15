New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $517,000 Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after purchasing an additional 862,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,371,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,744,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $94.80 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average is $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

