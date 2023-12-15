Albert D Mason Inc. Reduces Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. ITT accounts for about 1.7% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $2,433,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 6.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ITT by 3.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ITT by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,721,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,486,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT Price Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $116.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.82. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $116.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.87 million. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

ITT declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.