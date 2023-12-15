Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,312,000 after purchasing an additional 179,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,566,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,256,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,659,000 after purchasing an additional 99,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

